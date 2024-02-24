Harry Styles is an uncle! See his sister's baby announcement

Gemma Styles is a mom, making Harry Styles an uncle!

On Feb. 23, the singer's older sister announced that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her partner, Michal Mlynowski. Gemma Styles shared a black-and-white photo of her with Mlynowski, who is carrying their newborn. The post also includes a photo of Gemma Styles holding her baby at the hospital.

“Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family,” Gemma Styles captioned her Instagram post. “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love.”

The new mom did not share her daughter's exact date of birth or her name at this time.

While Harry Styles has yet to comment on the arrival of his niece, many other people congratulated Gemma Styles on her Instagram post.

Harry and Gemma Styles, however, are close and have supported each other over the years. It should be noted that Gemma and Harry Styles also have two stepsiblings, Amy and Mike Twist, from his mom's second marriage to late stepfather Robin Twist.

Here is everything we know about Harry Styles' sister, Gemma Styles.

Gemma is Harry Styles' older sister

Gemma Styles is three years older than her superstar brother. She was born in 1990, while Harry Styles' birthday is Feb. 1, 1993.

She last celebrated her "not-so-little brother's" birthday in 2023, sharing a sweet photo of the two on her Instagram.

Gemma graduated from university in 2013

Gemma graduated from Sheffield Hallam University in November 2013. At the time, the school congratulated her for the milestone by posting a photo of her and her famous brother on then-Twitter.

The former One Direction singer also shared a photo of him and his sister, captioning the post, "My Sister graduated today. She’s all clever and that."

Gemma is writer, podcaster and designer

Gemma Styles describes herself as “a writer living and working in London,” according to her website. Additionally, the site says, “she discusses mental health, feminism, sustainability and day-to-day life, learning along with her audience.”

She also has her own podcast titled "Good Influence," collaborated with Baxter & Bonny for the Gemma Styles Eyewear, and is an advocate for MQ Mental Health Research, per her Instagram bio.

Gemma and Michal Mlynowski have dated for years

Gemma Styles has been dating business analyst Mlynowski since 2015.

When the couple celebrated their 7th anniversary, Gemma Styles shared a photo of the two on her social media.

"Go on a group holiday the week before your anniversary to get more photos together than the whole rest of the year #7 @michalmlynowski," she wrote on June 6, 2022.

She appeared in his Vogue photoshoot

Gemma Styles posed alongside the "Golden" singer for his 2020 Vogue photo shoot when he became the first man to land the cover of Vogue on his own.

The brother-sister duo are seen sitting on a wooden bench, elegantly dressed in an open field.

When the cover was released, Gemma Styles shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, writing on her Instagram, "Because how often am I gonna be in @voguemagazine? Almost never."