Ahead of taking a momentous step in her career, Gwen Stefani is reflecting on her humble beginnings.

On June 26, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Stefani will be one of the 31 celebrities included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2024.

Almost a week after learning she will be cemented in history, literally, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Hollaback Girl” singer celebrated the news with a throwback photo on Instagram.

She uploaded an adorable childhood picture on July 1 with a “Walk of Fame Class of 2024” banner added to the snap.

“Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?!” she captioned the post, which also included a recent photo of her with the same banner.

“This feels like a dream,” the 53-year-old pop star continued. “Thank u to everyone who made this possible.”

Fans left comments congratulating Stefani on her achievement. Many were surprised that the musician — who has been making hits since the ‘90s with her band No Doubt before launching a solo career — is just now being honored with a star.

“My question is, what took so long?” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “So deserved and long overdue… this little girl’s dream came true!! Congratulations.”

In addition to Stefani, Dr. Dre, Toni Braxton, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Sheryl Lee Ralph — and posthumously Otis Redding and Chadwick Boseman — were announced as members of the class of 2024.

The “Underneath It All” singer was chosen by the Walk of Fame selection committee to receive a star just over a month after her husband, Blake Shelton, had his Walk of Fame ceremony.

Stefani supported Shelton, whom she has been married to since 2021, at the event on May 12 and delivered a touching speech praising his humility.

She gushed that her husband is a “one-of-a-kind” person and a ​​“rare human being.”

Stefani then applauded him for managing to be “the same guy today” as he was growing up in a small town in Oklahoma despite being one of the biggest country music stars.

“There is no one more authentic than this guy,” she said. “He lives and he breathes country music. He is a country music jukebox and it is his DNA.”

She added, “He was born to do this and hasn’t done anything because he wanted to be a star. He has just always been a star.”

Stefani referred to the “Neon Light” singer as her “dream come true.”

Shelton, 47, returned the sentiment when he stood on the podium and expressed his gratitude to everyone who has played a role in his success.

“I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen and so this is just the icing on the cake,” he sweetly told the crowd and his wife. “But I love you so much and that’s the greatest thing that’s happened along this journey.”