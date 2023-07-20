Dolph Lundgren, 65, ties the knot with Emma Krokdal, 27, 'in the land of Gods'

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal are officially husband and wife.

The “Rocky IV” star and Krokdal got married in Mykonos, Greece, the newlyweds said in a statement to TODAY.com.

“We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos — with family and a few close friends,” Lundgren, 65, and Krokdal, 27, said in a joint statement. “With both COVID and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.”

Adding, “Now we felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness. In the land of the Gods.”

The couple exchanged vows on July 13, per People.

A day before their wedding day, the actor shared a photo of him and the Norwegian personal trainer cuddling in a pool.

“Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos,” he captioned the post and adding a red heart emoji.

The pair got engaged in June 2020. The "Creed II" actor shared the news on his Instagram, posting a photo of his then-bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring.

"Something very special happened here in Sweden. D❤️E," the caption read.

Back in May, Lundgren spoke out about his eight-year struggle with cancer. In 2015, doctors found a tumor in his kidney and he had it removed. A biopsy determined it was cancerous and doctors later found more tumors.

During his cancer battle, the action star said that he was given "two to three years" to live, he said on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger.”

“(The doctor) started saying these things like, ‘You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family,’ and so forth,” he said. “So I kind of asked him, ‘How long do you think I’ve got left?’ And he said, ‘Two or three years,’ but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less.”

Krokdal added, “We realized it was a lot worse than we thought. He started talking about all these different tumors in the lung and the stomach and the spine, outside the kidneys.”

He sought a second opinion and has been undergoing a new treatment.

“If I had gone on the other treatment, I’d have had about three to four months left,” Lundgren said. “I couldn’t believe that it would be that radical of a difference — that within three months, things were shrinking by 20, 30%.”