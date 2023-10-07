Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Bradley Collins break up after 3 years

"This is Us" star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend of more than three years, Bradley Collins, are calling it quits.

The two made the announcement on Oct. 6 in a joint Instagram post:

"After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably. While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both," the post reads. "We still have books to write, songs to sing and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

Their announcement seems to reference their co-authored children's book that came out earlier this year titled "When I Talk To God, I Talk About You," which teaches kids about the power of prayer.

Collins — a songwriter — and Metz met during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on a dating app, Metz has previously said.

In an interview with TODAY in January 2021 when asked how they got together, she had this response:

“On Bumble, let’s be honest,” she said.

“I don’t endorse the company. However, it does work,” she joked.

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins visit TODAY on Feb. 13, 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Metz went on to say that it had been "very unexpected" and "funny" they met online because they have so many mutual friends.

"We have all the same friends and we’ve been in the same rooms before, but we’ve never connected, so it was interesting," she said. "We really got a chance to know each other because you can’t get to smooching too soon when you’re social-distance dating."

The two went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2020.

In May of this year, Metz celebrated her then-beau with an anniversary post.

"Three whole years, Babe, and through a pandemic and all! Look at us just loving each other and creating together. Growing and learning from one another. You are a dream to me. Happy 3rd Anniversary, my love, @bradley_collins," she captioned it.

Collins similarly shared an anniversary post, writing that "Time together has been as loving as it has flown by."