British Vogue is breaking new ground by featuring 40 legendary women from Hollywood, fashion and beyond on the cover of its March issue.

The image, shot by famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, features more than three dozen of today’s A-list stars, from Victoria Beckham to Oprah Winfrey.

British Vogue's March 2024 cover features 40 famous women. Steven Meisel / Vogue

Jane Fonda and Oprah Winfey. Ned Rogers / Vogue

The glam cover marks the magazine’s final edition with Edward Enninful as editor-in-chief. The image is a who’s who of some of the biggest stars profiled in the publication during Enninful’s reign. He took on the top job in 2017 and was the first Black man to do so.Selma Blair, Naomi Campbell and Laverne Cox pose alongside Cindy Crawford, Miley Cyrus and Linda Evangelista.

Jane Fonda, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid are also in the mix as are Salma Hayek, Iman, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Serena Williams.

Naomi Campbell. Ned Rogers / Vogue

All of the women posed for Meisel at the same time in New York City in December.

Many of the women also appear inside the magazine’s pages in stunning black-and-white photos shot by Ned Rogers.

Kate Moss. Ned Rogers / Vogue

"When it came to my last issue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women. Of course! Women have shaped British Vogue for close to 108 years now, and have certainly informed every moment of my six-and-a-half-year tenure here, to say nothing of leading and guiding me through my entire life," Enninful writes in an editor's note.

Miley Cyrus. Ned Rogers / Vogue

"It was clear to all of us on the team that no one woman could or should encapsulate these past few years for the magazine," the editor goes on. "What we needed was a group, to lean into the power of the collective to bring to life what I hope has been a daring, disruptive and evolutionary period in Vogue’s history.

"They also — by dint of extraordinary impact, force of personality, style and influence — needed to have reached beyond fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in ways small and large and always positive," he adds.

Linda Evangelistar and Salma Hayek. Ned Rogers / Vogue

After sending out dozens of invitations to his favorite women, writes Enninful, "I held my breath for weeks."

"Would 40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth actually make it to one studio in New York, on one day in December, to take one image together?" he continues.

"Spoiler alert: they came," he adds. "From London, New York, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles and beyond, they materialized as if from a dream."

The March 2024 edition of British Vogue is available on February 13.