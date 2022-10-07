Brad Pitt’s lawyer responds to Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations

Brad Pitt is addressing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's allegations in a recent court document that he abused her and choked one of their children on a 2016 flight from France to California.

"Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one —unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do," Anne Kiley, a lawyer for Pitt, said in a statement to NBC News. "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.

"Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions," Kiley continued. "Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

A representative for Jolie did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.

Jolie, 47, filed a cross-complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in connection with a lawsuit Pitt filed alleging Jolie sold her half of a winery, Château Miraval, that the couple owned without his consent.

In the complaint, obtained by NBC News, Jolie said the incident on the private jet in September 2016 is the reason she filed for divorce. Jolie alleged "throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of 8 and 15," according to the complaint.

"When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the complaint said, adding, "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened."

The complaint also alleged Pitt poured beer and red wine on their children before falling asleep.

The complaint did not name which of their children might have been struck.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend a screening of Marvel's "Eternals" in London in 2021. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie maintained in the complaint that she was never under restrictions about who she could sell her half of the winery to. The "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" actor also argued in the complaint that she offered to sell her share to Pitt, but the talks fell apart after Pitt demanded a "nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

When asked about the claim regarding the nondisclosure agreement, Kiley told NBC News there was nothing more to add to her statement, but she told The New York Times that during divorce settlement negotiations, separate from the winery negotiations, a lawyer for Jolie proposed that neither party could make derogatory statements about each other in public and only in court.

Kiley told the Times Pitt's legal team agreed to discuss the stipulation, but Jolie's team did not bring up the nondisparagement proposal again in their response.

The FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services in November 2016 closed investigations into the incident aboard the private jet.

“After reviewing the document, a representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent," a 2017 FBI report on the incident obtained by NBC News said. "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

No criminal charges were filed against Pitt.