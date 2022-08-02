What are Angelina Jolie’s 6 kids up to? Here’s what she’s said about them

Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award-winning actor, an accomplished filmmaker and a passionate humanitarian who serves as a UN special envoy for refugees.

And yet there’s another prominent role in her life: Mother. The 47-year-old has six children, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years and split in 2016. Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalized in 2019, and Pitt was awarded joint and legal custody of their five minor children in 2021. A legal battle over a winery the two once shared is ongoing.

Whether she’s on the red carpet or visiting Capitol Hill, the proud mom often shares the spotlight with her brood. And she also puts the spotlight on them. Jolie recently celebrated 17-year-old daughter Zahara's decision to attend Spelman College by dancing the Electric Slide with other accepted students and their parents.

Angelina Jolie is joined by Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox for the "The Eternals" UK premiere on October 27, 2021 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

But who are the Jolie-Pitt kids? And what are they up to these days? Jolie said she's excited to get to know her kids and who they become.

“I am curious about all the different aspects of who they are. And I want to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are,” Jolie told People in 2021. “It’s being excited to figure out: who is this person you live with? To separate yourself from your desires for that person.”

Read on to learn more about the “Eternals” star’s big, beloved family.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 20

Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2019. Jun Sato / WireImage

Maddox was the first child to come into Jolie’s life. In 2002, she adopted him as an infant from his birth country, Cambodia, where she also filmed "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider."

At the time, Jolie was still married to Billy Bob Thornton, though months later, she and the “Sling Blade” actor parted ways.

At the age of 4, Maddox was adopted by Jolie’s then-partner Pitt.

The eldest of the Jolie-Pitt kids will turn 21 in August. He currently studies biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

“I’m so happy for him that (Maddox has) grown up into such a good man,” Jolie told Entertainment Tonight shortly after he went off to school. “I say that ‘cause he’s smart and he’s doing his work, but he’s also wild.”

In 2017, Jolie directed the film "First They Killed My Father," based on a memoir about the Cambodian genocide. At the premiere in Cambodia, Jolie spoke to the role the country had in her life. “Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox," she said with her children in attendance, per People.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 17

Zahara Jolie-Pitt attends the "The Eternals" UK premiere in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Jolie adopted daughter Zahara from an Ethiopian orphanage in 2005, per People. “Maddox and I are very happy to have a new addition to our family," Jolie told People in a cover story.

Pitt traveled to Ethiopia with Jolie in 2005 to adopt Zahara. He formally adopted Zahara the following year, at the same time he became father to Maddox.

“I have learned so much from her,” Jolie said of the teen during a Time 100 Talk in 2020. “She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman. ... Her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

On July 31, Jolie took to Instagram to reveal that Zahara, 17, is attending Atlanta’s historically Black liberal arts college Spelman. " A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl," she wrote on Instagram.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 16

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Born in 2006, in the African nation of Namibia, Shiloh was the first of the three biological children Jolie and Pitt welcomed together during their relationship.

At just 16 years old, Shiloh, who was recently spotted attending a rock concert with her mother, has already gained a degree of fame of her own — as a dancer.

In June, Hamilton Evans Choreography shared a clip of the teen showing off a variety of hip-hop dance moves to Doja Cat’s “Vegas.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off her moves in a still from her Hamilton Evans Choreography clip. Hamilton Evans / YouTube

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 18

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt in 2021. JC Olivera / Getty Images

While he was the fourth child to enter Jolie life, at 18 Pax is actually the second-oldest in the family.

Born in 2003, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Pax was adopted by Jolie in 2007 when he was three. He was adopted by Pitt in 2008, per People.

Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, 14

Knox Jolie-Pitt in 2019. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Born in Nice, France, in 2008, along with twin Vivienne, Knox is another of the biological children Jolie and Pitt share, and he's the youngest of their sons.

Despite his youthful distinction, Knox and some of his siblings have already broken into showbiz. Knox, along with Pax, Zahara and Shiloh, had small voice roles in Jolie's 2016 animated film "Kung Fu Panda 3."

“They don’t want to be actors," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the film's release. "But I didn’t want them to miss the opportunity.”

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 14

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in 2021 Dave Benett / WireImage

As Knox's twin, what's true of his birth is true of Vivienne's as well.

And there's not much more to know about Jolie's youngest daughter, at least for now. Details of the 14-year-old’s life remains largely private.

Jolie said of all of her children in 2021, “They’re pretty great people."