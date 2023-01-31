Brad Pitt reacts to Shania Twain singing Ryan Reynolds’ name in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Brad Pitt has no problem sharing the spotlight with another actor when it comes to being featured in Shania Twain’s popular 1998 single “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Last month, the country singer performed the song during a medley of her biggest hits at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and she decided to make a slight lyric change.

Instead of singing the catchy line, “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt/That don’t impress me much,” Twain swapped Pitt’s name for Ryan Reynolds, who was at the ceremony to receive The People’s Icon award.

The “Deadpool” star reacted with a surprised face at the time, but Pitt hasn’t commented on the funny lyric change until now.

Pitt and director Damien Chazelle have been promoting their latest movie “Babylon” and were recently interviewed by entertainment outlet The Movie Dweeb about the film.

In a clip from the sit-down uploaded to the outlet’s TikTok account, interviewer Daniel Merrifield complimented Chazelle on the music in “Babylon,” but playfully said it could have been even better if it included “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Merrifield then asked Pitt about Twain’s People’s Choice Awards interaction with Reynolds and handed him a card with “The Proposal” actor’s reaction on it.

“I want you to tell him how you think he stole your thunder,” Merrifield said.

Pitt replied, “He didn’t steal. I think we can share the wealth there.”

The 59-year-old actor added, “Ryan’s a good egg, too. He deserves some love.”

He also had a suggestion for how Twain can update the track in the future.

“I think they oughta pass it on down and next time she oughta sing it to Austin Butler,” he said. “Maybe Leo (DiCaprio) in between and then Austin Butler.”

When the interviewer proposed that he or Chazelle could also get a shoutout, Pitt jokingly responded, “No, highly doubtful.”

Whoever gets the honor of being mentioned in the song next will surely be just as flattered as Reynolds.

When the camera panned to him after Twain sang his name, he smiled and seemed to mouth, “Me?” before he started laughing.