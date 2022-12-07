Ryan Reynolds has priceless reaction when Shania Twain swaps his name into her song

Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.

Normally, the song goes, "Oh-oh, you think you’re special/Oh-oh, you think you’re something else/OK, so you’re Brad Pitt/That don’t impress me much."

However, the songstress swapped out Brad Pitt's name for that of another movie star this time around: Reynolds'.

In the moment, the actor was quite amused and had a priceless reaction to Twain's lyrical switch. The actor smiled in surprise and seemed to mouth, "Me?" then broke into laughter.

Reynolds was thoroughly entertained by the moment. Getty Images, NBC

Fans of both Twain and Reynolds got a kick out of the playful moment and shared their reactions in the comments on the YouTube post.

"God she is amazing ! .... and Ryan Reynolds reaction was so cute!" one wrote. Another commented, "I love that she changed the lyric to Ryan Reynolds."

Shania Twain wore custom Rodarte for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

It was a big night for Twain, who totally nailed her red carpet look. The singer payed homage to her iconic leopard print “That Don’t Impress Me Much” outfit with an eye-catching ensemble.

Her dress featured a sheer and leopard print bodice and a bold velvet skirt. Twain added even more visual appeal to the look with a leopard print scarf and hood. The music icon even rocked a new pink hairstyle for the event.

Of course, Twain wasn't the only star to bring her style A game. "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa also turned heads on the red carpet as she displayed her baby bump.

Heather Rae Young on the red carpet. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The reality star, who was accompanied by her husband Tarek El Moussa, wore a sparkly sheer gown and told TODAY.com her inspiration behind the look.

“I wanted to be a little bold for the red carpet since I am pregnant and I wanted to show off my baby boy,” she explained.

Related: