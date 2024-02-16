‘Outer Banks’ star Austin North speaks out after arrest at Vegas hospital

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Austin North is addressing his Feb. 13 arrest at a Las Vegas hospital.

The "Outer Banks" star, 27, issued a statement Feb. 15 in his Instagram story, explaining that he was "deeply upset" by the incident that led to his arrest, which was reported by NBC affiliate WPMI in Las Vegas.

North allegedly attacked several healthcare workers at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, before being placed in a restraint chair, according to WPMI, which cited a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The Netflix star explained in his statement that he was suffering "the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had" at the time and had “very little memory” of the incident.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” wrote North. “My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system."

"I was having a severe anxiety attack," he added.

North added that he had "the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff."

TODAY.com has reached out to reps for both North and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Here's everything we currently know about North's arrest.

North allegedly attacked multiple healthcare workers at a Las Vegas hospital

North was arrested on Feb. 13 after allegedly attacking multiple healthcare workers, including two nurses and a phlebotomist, at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, according to NBC affiliate WPMI in Las Vegas, which cited a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

North reportedly "punched" and "shoved" multiple staff members in the hospital's emergency room before being placed in a restraint chair.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the hospital declined to share details on the incident but condemned "reprehensible" violence.

"While we cannot share details about specific patient interactions, in order to protect patient privacy, we can comment that violence against health care professionals, our community heroes who devote their careers to helping others, is always reprehensible," Scott Kerbs, UMC Public Relations Director said in an email to TODAY.com. "UMC remains committed to maintaining the safest possible environment for our team members, patients and visitors."

North reportedly faces multiple battery charges

The Netflix star reportedly faces three counts of battery on a protected person, according to WPMI.

North's booking photo for his arrest shows him with blood on his eyebrow and ear.

North said he was having a 'severe' panic attack at the time

North explained in the statement he shared in his Instagram stories on Feb. 15 that he was having a "severe" panic attack at the time of the incident.

"I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had," he wrote.

"Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled," he added.