Nelly and Ashanti have officially opened up their Chapter II.

The former hip-hop flames confirmed that they are giving their relationship a second chance. The couple dated for over a decade after meeting in 2003 at the Grammy Awards before ultimately parting ways.

For her part, Ashanti made waves during her appearance at the 2023 VMAs, where she appeared to confirm rumors of her relationship with the rapper on the red carpet.

The "Rain On Me" singer donned a sheer glittering gown that featured an exposed emerald bedazzled bustier ahead of the awards show. To round out the look, she carried a clutch that featured photo of her and Nelly from decades before.

Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Speaking to TODAY from the red carpet, the singer explained, "This is where we first exchanged numbers. I was like, 'Oh, this would be cute.'"

"Everything is lining up in the universe," she told TODAY. "So I'm happy."

Earlier, during a Sept. 12 appearance on Philo TV’s "Boss Moves With Rasheeda," Nelly confirmed with a big smile that he and old-time love Ashanti are dating again.

A Philo TV Instagram post shows the moment the 48-year-old rapper confirmed his relationship in his interview with the show's hosts, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.

“Yeah. We cool again,” Nelly explained during the episode. “We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”

According to Nelly, stepping away from their relationship allowed them to process who they had become and understand each other more.

“Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more," he remarked before adding that time apart can also afford a person to view things from a different perspective. “We all can be defensive sometimes in our relationships and we know we wrong but we gonna stand on it."

The "Hot in Herre" rapper went on to note that he and Ashanti were in different places in their careers when they first got together.

"You know, before, I felt like both of us were doing what we're doing career-wise," he noted. "When you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough."