Back in May, “Sex and the City” fans found out that Chris Noth will reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, Mr. Big, in the upcoming HBO Max sequel series, “And Just Like That...”

And now it’s looking like there might be another familiar face making an appearance on the series and possibly an impact on that relationship.

Bridget Moynahan is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow-up series to "Sex and the City" in SoHo on July 19, 2021 in New York City. Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Filming for the highly anticipated 10-episode series is already underway in New York City, and actor Bridget Moynahan, who played Big’s first wife, Natasha Naginsky, has been spotted right in the middle of the action.

So far, there’s been no official announcement about Natasha returning the storyline, but it looks as though it’s only a matter of time, given that Moynahan strolled right through the SoHo set.

Bridget Moynahan played Natasha, Mr. Big's ex-wife, in the original "Sex and the City." Raymond Hall / Getty Images

The 50-year-old star first made an appearance in the second season of “Sex and the City,” back in 1999, when Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) caught Moynahan’s character on a date with Big. She made her last appearance the following season, after the then-married Natasha caught Carrie with Big.

Will the messiness come full-circle again? Fans will have to wait until “And Just Like That...” debuts. Alas, HBO Max hasn’t announced a premiere date yet.

But we have something to help make the wait more bearable — new pics of the trio of leading ladies.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming "And Just Like That..." in the East Village on July 19, 2021 in New York City. Gotham / Getty Images

In one shot, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) can be seen looking out the window of an NYC Starbucks and pointing out Carrie passing by in a bright lilac dress.

But the pals weren’t separate for long, as another photo showed Carrie joining them on the other side of the window.

Together again! James Devaney / Getty Images

As for the other member of their former quartet, the sassy Samantha Jones, who was played by Kim Cattrall, won’t be back at all.

However, in addition to the returning characters, last week HBO Max announced three new ladies will join in the plot — Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) and Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).