We couldn't help but wonder ... who are the 3 new 'Sex and the City' cast members?

There are a few new faces joining the "Sex and the City" reboot.

HBO Max just announced three additions to the "And Just Like That" cast.

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman will be starring alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, and the "And Just Like That" Instagram introduced the ladies to its Instagram followers in a series of posts on Wednesday.

So, who are these new ladies and how do they know the main characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York? Deadline shared a few details, but we still aren't quite sure whether they'll be friends, rivals or frenemies to the main trio.

Choudhury will play Seema Patel, a "single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," and we could see her fitting right in with the successful gang of gals.

Parker's character, Lisa Todd Wexley, is a "Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and for all we know, she could know one of the main characters through their children's schools.

Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a "brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor," and we're guessing that she must know Miranda, a fellow lawyer, through work.

The show, which began filming last week, will also feature another new character, Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian played by former "Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramírez. The character, who uses they/them pronouns, regularly features Carrie Bradshaw on their podcast.

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” a press release described the character.

Carrie Bradshaw herself, aka Sarah Jessica Parker, congratulated the new cast members with an Instagram post on Thursday.

"And finally!!!! THRILLED to welcome @therealsararamirez, @NicoleAriParker, Karen Pittman​ and Sarita Choudhury to #AndJustLikeThat," she wrote. "Can’t wait to work with these brilliant actors who bring so much talent, humor and excitement to our ensemble."

In May, HBO Max also announced that actor Chris Noth will return to his role as Mr. Big, and executive producer Michael Patrick King shared his excitement in a press release. "I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That...’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” he said.