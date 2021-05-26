Yes, Mr. Big will be back for the 'Sex and the City' sequel series

Big news for "Sex and the City" fans!

Chris Noth will reprise the role of Mr. Big in the upcoming HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." WarnerMedia made the announcement Wednesday.

Noth joins former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the highly anticipated "SATC" sequel, which follows Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and her besties as they now navigate life and friendship in New York City in their 50s.

Chris Noth as Mr. Big and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in a scene from the original "Sex and the City" series on HBO. Alamy Stock Photo

"I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That...’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a press release.

Noth's character, John James Preston, was one of Bradshaw's main love interests in the show's storyline. The first film revolved around their wedding and the second film showed some of the trials of their married lives.

The news about Noth comes a week after producers announced the addition of former "Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramírez to the cast of the 10-episode half-hour series.

Ramírez will play a character named Che Diaz, a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast that regularly features Carrie Bradshaw as a guest. In 2016, the actor came out as bisexual and last year announced they are nonbinary.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” King said in a press statement last week. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama — and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series and in two "Sex and the City" films, is not expected to appear in the sequel.

"And Just Like That..." is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

