Zendaya shocks Coachella crowd with surprise performance during Labrinth set

Just one week after surprising fans with Billie Eilish at the first weekend of Coachella, Labrinth unexpectedly brought Zendaya on stage for several songs.

On April 22, the 26-year-old performed the songs “I’m Tired” from Season Two of “Euphoria” and “All For Us,” a song heavily featured in the HBO series.

Coachella shared a clip of the performance on the festival’s Instagram page, capturing Zendaya and Labrinth in action as the crowd went wild for the collaboration.

After her performance, Zendaya reflected on the moment in several posts on her Instagram story, calling the moment a "magical night."

Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Zendaya thanked Labrinth for inviting her out to perform and for “giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again.”

“And to the crowd tonight…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away,” she added.

Labrinth re-shared the post on his Instagram story, adding the message, “Thank you for blessing the stage with your fire energy!! This was a celebration of new beginnings and growth.”

Zendaya and Labrinth share sweet messages on Instagram after their Coachella performance. Labrinth / Instagram

In another frame, Zendaya shared a short video that emphasized how grateful she was for the experience before she headed to bed.

“Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute,” she said, adding, “But thank you to that gorgeous crowd. I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life. As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t hear anything but you guys."

Zendaya continued, adding, “I don’t know what I sounded like but I just was like, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna have fun.’”

She described the experience as “special” and said the crowd signing along was “so cool.”

“Thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms,” she said. “It’s been a very long time, so I appreciate it.”

On her Instagram story, Zendaya also gave fans a sneak peek of the song “I’m Tired” ahead of her Coachella performance.

In a February 2022 tweet, Labrinth said that he worked with Zendaya and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, on the song, calling it “one of my fav studio sessions I’ve ever done.”

Zendaya opened up about the support for her new songs for "Euphoria" in a March 2022 tweet, writing in part, "I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it."

"So the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me," she added.

Across her career, Zendaya has been a multi-hyphenate as an actor, singer, and dancer.

When she was a Disney star, Zendaya appeared in projects including “Frenemies,” “Shake It Up,” and “K.C. Undercover,” the latter which she sang the theme song for. She went on to release her debut self-titled album in 2013 that featured her hit single “Replay,” which has since garnered over 168 million streams on Spotify.

Zendaya also starred in 2017’s “The Greatest Showman” alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, and Zac Efron. In addition to providing her vocals for several songs, including a duet with Efron called “Rewrite the Stars,” Zendaya danced and did her own trapeze stunts in the film.