Are you ready for Taylor Swift's bonus track?

On Friday, Feb. 16, Swift took to Instagram to announce that there will be a new edition of her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which will feature a bonus track called "The Bolter."

While sharing more cover art for her album, she wrote, "File Name: The Bolter 🤍 Pre-order the new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with an exclusive bonus track for a limited time on my website now."

In the new cover art, you can see Swift around pillows while laying in bed.

This comes after Swift shared the new cover art with her fans during a show she had in Melbourne, Australia, as seen on her Instagram live. As soon as she revealed the artwork, the crowd went crazy and started cheering

"Look at that cover, it's so tortured, so poetic," she said on stage.

If fans wish to preorder the new edition of Swift's album, they can do so on her official website where they can choose between a vinyl, CD or digital copy of the album once it becomes available on April 19.

On Feb. 4, Swift announced she was coming out with a new album when she gave her acceptance speech for winning best pop vocal album at the Grammys.

While taking the stage, she addressed her fans and said, “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."

“It’s called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you," she added.

On Instagram, Swift also shared a photo of what appeared to be song lyrics from the new album.

It said, "And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms/ My muses, acquired like bruises/ My talismans and charms/ The tick tick tick of love bombs/ My veins of pitch black ink/ All’s fair in love and poetry/ Sincerely, the chairman of 'The Tortured Poets Department.'"

While performing during her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift revealed her thinking behind announcing her new album at the Grammys.

“I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just going to do it,” she said on stage. “I’m just going to announce my new album.”