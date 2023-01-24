Super Bowl pregame lineup revealed — including the national anthem singer

The Super Bowl is doubling as a highly anticipated concert.

The NFL on Jan. 24 announced the pregame entertainment lineup for the big game. Country singer Chris Stapleton is singing the national anthem and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is singing "America the Beautiful," while singer and "Abbott Elementary" actor Sheryl Lee Ralph is singing the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

It was previously announced that Rihanna is headlining the halftime performance. The halftime entertainment is courtesy of Roc Nation, which partnered with the NFL in 2019 on live music at games.

Each Super Bowl performance will also have an ASL performer, the league said Jan. 24.

Stapleton has eight Grammy Awards, 15 CMA Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards to his credit. His tweet announcing the Super Bowl national anthem news has already been viewed 390,000 times.

Babyface is a 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter and producer. He has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits, such as Tevin Campbell's "Can We Talk?" and Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love To You."

“Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup,” he tweeted.

Ralph's breakout role came as one of the original "Dreamgirls" in the Broadway musical. Last month, she released a holiday album, "Sleigh." Ralph is an NAACP Image Award, Golden Globe and Tony Award nominee and an Emmy Award and Critics Choice winner.

Ralph commented on Twitter about performing at the Super Bowl.

“Someone wake me up from this dream!” she wrote. “I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII — See you there.”

This year's Super Bowl will be played in Arizona and will air live on Fox on Feb. 12.