Rihanna is headed to the Super Bowl!

The singer confirmed her participation at the 2023 NFL playoff game in an Instagram post shared on Sept. 25. The subtle, yet exciting, photo shows the singer's tattooed hand holding up a football.

No information was given in the caption, which simply has a period. Roc Nation, Jay-Z's record label who partners with the NFL for their halftime performances, meanwhile confirmed the singer's news on their profile.

"Let’s GO — @badgalriri @NFL #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX," the label's Instagram caption reads.

NFL on Fox's Instagram also noted that Rihanna would be headlining the game's halftime show.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Last week, the NFL announced that it had partner with Apple Music for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi.

Rihanna had previously been asked to headline the 2019 halftime show, but turned down the offer in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The athlete made headlines when on Aug. 14, 2016 and after, he became the first NFL player to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

“Absolutely,” she told Vogue about turning down the opportunity. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Rihanna, meanwhile, is a Roc Nation artist but has not released an album since 2016’s “Anti,” which included songs “Work,” “Kiss It Better” and “Love on the Brain.”

Last year's Super Bowl was between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals and took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Country singer Mickey Guyton sang the National Anthem, while Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, along with a surprise appearance by 50 Cent, rocked the halftime show.