Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church to headline Stagecoach. How to get tickets

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church will headline the Stagecoach country music festival in 2024.

On Sept. 7, the festival's organizers released the full line-up for the three-day event, set to take place in April.

Both Church, who leads the Friday night line-up, and Lambert, who is the main draw on Saturday, have headlined the festival in the past.

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church Getty Images

Read on for everything to know about 2024's Stagecoach festival.

When and where is Stagecoach 2024?

The next Stagecoach festival is set for April 26-28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

What to know about the Stagecoach 2024 headliners

Lambert headlined the event in 2015 and 2012, while Church headlined in 2016 and 2014. The “Springsteen” singer was set to headline again in 2020, but the festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's Wallen's first time as a headliner, but hardly his first time making headlines: The controversial singer-songwriter was suspended by his music label, Big Loud Label, in 2021 after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

Country Music Television and iHeartRadio dropped Wallen's music from their airwaves at the time, and he was also removed as a contender from ballots in the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Wallen posted an apology after the video went viral.

“The video you saw was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender and that’s not something I’m proud of either,” he said. “Obviously the natural thing to do is to apologize further and just continue to apologize, but, because you got caught, but that’s not what I wanted to do.

“I let so many people down who mean a lot to me and who have given so much to me and it’s just not fair.”

Wallen later said he would not play any concerts or festivals that summer and would instead continue to "work" on himself.

A year later, the singer won the ACM's album of the year award for “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

This year, Wallen, who recently shaved off his signature mullet, topped Spotify’s list of most streamed songs of the summer with “Last Night," and he's nominated for entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.

Who else will be performing at Stagecoach in 2024?

Lambert, Church and Wallen will be joined at the festival by a who's who of musical talent, including country stars Willie Nelson & Family, Clint Black and Dwight Yoakum, pop singer Elle King, rapper Post Malone and classic rock act The Beach Boys.

Stagecoach

Nickelback, Diplo and rapper Wiz Khalifa are scheduled to perform late-night sets in the Palomino tent at the festival, with more than three dozen other acts also taking the stage at the three-day event.

How do I get Stagecoach tickets?

Festival passes for Stagecoach go on sale Sept. 15 on the Stagecoach website.

Tickets are sold in several tiers, beginning with general admission festival passes, which cost $429 with fees, all the way up to special VIP passes, which are available from $1499 to $2999, plus fees.

Can I bring my RV to the festival?

Stagecoach offers lots for those arriving to the festival in RVs. Tickets for the lots are also sold in a tiered ticket sale structure. Many lots have "waitlist only" availability.

Festival goers can also rent tents and lodge spaces in the nearby Lake Eldorado. Car camping spots and other other camping options are also available, as are hotel packages.