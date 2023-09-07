CMA Awards 2023: Lainey Wilson leads with 9 nominations

Lainey Wilson is the act to beat at this year’s Country Music Association Awards.
Nominations for the 57th Annual CMA Awards were announced Sept. 7, and the “Heart Like a Truck” singer leads the pack with nine nominations, including one for the top prize, entertainer of the year. She’s also up for album of the year for “Bell Bottom Country,” song of the year for “Heart Like a Truck,” female vocalist of the year, and music video of the year for “wait in the truck,” her collaboration with HARDY.
Wilson, who won a pair of CMA Awards last year, will also compete against herself in a pair of categories: “Heart Like a Truck” and “wait in the truck” are each nominated for single of the year, while “wait in the truck” and “Save Me,” her song with Jelly Roll, made the cut in musical event of the year category.
Jelly Roll is second with five nominations, including single of the year, male vocalist of the year, musical event of the year, music video of the year, and new artist of the year.
Luke Combs is tied for third with four nominations, including one for entertainer of the year, which he won last year. His wildly popular cover of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy-winning 1988 hit, “Fast Car,” garnered a nomination for single of the year, while Chapman herself picked a nomination for song of the year, since she penned the track. Combs is also nominated for male vocalist of the year and album of the year for “Gettin’ Old.”
HARDY also collected four nominations.
The CMA Awards will air live Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.
Here’s a look at all the nominees:
Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Album of the year
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Gettin’ Old” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
“One Thing At A Time” — Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
Female vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
New artist of the year
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
Single of the year
“Fast Car” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews
“Heart Like A Truck” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley
“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi
Song of the year
“Fast Car” — Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like A Truck” — Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” — Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” — Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“wait in the truck” — Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Musical event of the year
“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell
“Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff
“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Musician of the year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Music video of the year
“Light On In The Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear
“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough