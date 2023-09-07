CMA Awards 2023: Lainey Wilson leads with 9 nominations

Lainey Wilson is the act to beat at this year’s Country Music Association Awards.

Nominations for the 57th Annual CMA Awards were announced Sept. 7, and the “Heart Like a Truck” singer leads the pack with nine nominations, including one for the top prize, entertainer of the year. She’s also up for album of the year for “Bell Bottom Country,” song of the year for “Heart Like a Truck,” female vocalist of the year, and music video of the year for “wait in the truck,” her collaboration with HARDY.

Wilson, who won a pair of CMA Awards last year, will also compete against herself in a pair of categories: “Heart Like a Truck” and “wait in the truck” are each nominated for single of the year, while “wait in the truck” and “Save Me,” her song with Jelly Roll, made the cut in musical event of the year category.

Jelly Roll is second with five nominations, including single of the year, male vocalist of the year, musical event of the year, music video of the year, and new artist of the year.

Lainey Wilson has established herself as a bona fide country star, collecting nine CMA Award nominations. Stewart Cook / ABC via Getty Images

Luke Combs is tied for third with four nominations, including one for entertainer of the year, which he won last year. His wildly popular cover of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy-winning 1988 hit, “Fast Car,” garnered a nomination for single of the year, while Chapman herself picked a nomination for song of the year, since she penned the track. Combs is also nominated for male vocalist of the year and album of the year for “Gettin’ Old.”

HARDY also collected four nominations.

The CMA Awards will air live Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Here’s a look at all the nominees:

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the year

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Gettin’ Old” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

“One Thing At A Time” — Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Jelly Roll snagged five nominations. Katherine Bomboy / NBC

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

New artist of the year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Single of the year

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley

“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi

Luke Combs had a big year, thanks to his smash cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Terry Wyatt / WireImage

Song of the year

“Fast Car” — Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” — Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” — Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” — Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” — Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical event of the year

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff

“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen will be a force to be reckoned with at this year's CMA Awards, thanks to nominations for entertainer of the year, album of the year and male vocalist of the year. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music video of the year

“Light On In The Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough