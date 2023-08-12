Morgan Wallen has officially ditched the mullet.

Wallen brought his One Night At A Time tour to Ohio Stadium Aug. 11. The “Last Night” singer debuted what appeared to be a shaved head during the first night of his back-to-back dates in Columbus, Ohio.

Video of Wallen’s performance was shared on the official Instagram for the Schottenstein Center, another venue on the college’s campus. In the clips, the 30-year-old’s dramatic hairstyle was visible underneath a baseball cap, showing off what appeared to be a buzzcut rather than his signature style.

Morgan Wallen's new short haircut is a dramatic departure from the singer's previous look. @theshott and Taylor Hill / Instagram/Film Magic

Why did Morgan Wallen shave his mullet?

Wallen briefly addressed his haircut on stage at Ohio Stadium at the recent stop on his One Night At A Time tour, which previously had six weeks of tour dates postponed due to the singer’s “vocal fold trauma.”

One fan shared the moment on TikTok, with the country artist simply telling the crowd, “And before we get any further, I didn’t like the long hair anymore, so I shaved it off.”

Over the years, Wallen has become well-known for his mullet.

The singer shared the origin story behind his trademark hairstyle during an October 2019 interview with People. At that time, he had been sporting the mullet for around a year, telling the outlet he didn’t “want to lose it.”

He cited his dad as an inspiration for his hairstyle, explaining, “When my dad was my age, he had a mullet, and I wanted to try it.”

“I went back home to my parents’ house for a holiday, and I ended up looking at photo albums, just trying to take a trip down memory lane,” he added. “When they got married, my dad had a mullet. Me and my dad are very similar people — he’s one of my best friends — so I was like, ‘Man, if Dad could do it, I will do it.’”

Initially, Wallen said that his management team and record label, Big Loud Label — who temporarily suspended the singer’s contract in February 2021 after Wallen was caught on video yelling a racial slur — were not fans of his mullet at first. However, over time, the look grew on his colleagues.

“I did it, and it just turned into this thing. It’s part of my brand now and it’s just something that I didn’t expect that at all,” he said, later adding, “Now dudes show up to my concerts with mullets and cutoff flannels! I was like, ‘Man, what is going on here?’ I love it. So I’ve stuck to it. I don’t know how long it’s going to last — I’m just having fun with it, man!”

How did fans react to Morgan Wallen’s shaved head?

Across social media, fans shared their unfiltered thoughts about the country artist’s dramatic hair transformation.

“I would say goodnight but it ain’t good considering morgan wallen shaved the mullet,” one fan wrote on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter. “i’m distraught.”

Another fan added, “morgan wallen shaving his head is a crime.”

“Morgan Wallen shaved his mullet,” a fan tweeted. “No, I’m not okay and need 3-5 business days to process. Prayers welcomed.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there were also fans who celebrated Wallen’s haircut.

“am i the only one not upset with @MorganWallen for cutting his hair,” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted that the haircut would be more comfortable in the summer months for the singer, writing, “Honestly, it’s too hot outside for a mullet. I’m here for it @MorganWallen.”

“this morning we are thankful @MorganWallen got a haircut for the first time in 5 years #byebyemullet,” one fan wrote.