Morgan Wallen’s 2-year-old son was bit in the face by his ex’s dog

Country music star Morgan Wallen's son was rushed to an emergency room and received stitches after he bitten by his mom's dog.

Wallen's former girlfriend, KT Smith, shared a series of Instagram stories on Father's Day, telling her 396,000 Instagram followers that her Great Pyrenees dog, Legend, bit her 2-year-old son, Indigo, in the face.

"I don’t really know how to start this off,” Smith, 28, said. “This video will probably be all over the place. I will also start off by saying that I never wanted to bring this to social media, but (Legend) deserves better and I’ll probably have to stop a lot because of tears."

@jombo_imkt via Instagram

Smith and Wallen dated from 2016 to 2019. The singer has yet to comment on the incident.

The 28-year-old social media influencer adopted her dog, Legend, in April of last year, telling her Instagram followers that "we saved each other at that time."

"Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face and (Indigo) had to have stitches, and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room," Smith continued. "Since then we have been looking for options … I just couldn’t bring myself to do what everyone else says ... What the world tells you to do is put the dog down."

Smith said she went "back and forth" when considering what to do, adding that she "knew in my heart that (Legend) does not deserve to be put down."

"He’s wonderful," she said. "(Legend) would be really great with a family that doesn’t have small children. He’s not aggressive, he’s great with other dogs, he just doesn’t need to be around small kids that will possibly mess with his food or crawl on him."

@jombo_imkt via Instagram

Unwilling to drop Legend off at a shelter or muzzle him when he is inside the home and around her 2-year-old son, Smith asked that her followers contact her if they had the space to take Legend and give him a loving home.

“I can’t be a mom that keeps a dog in the house when my child is also traumatized probably from that,” she added. “I can’t be a good dog mom to him ... or a good mom in general having a kid just really scared of him in the home."

Smith said that her son, Indigo, is "OK, his scar will be minimum, he did have stitches."

"He will be OK," she reiterated, adding that she knows people "care about that too, and I share so much of my life with him with you guys."

The clearly distraught Smith, who had to stop recording numerous times because she was so upset, said that the previous night she kept "asking Legend why."

"It's hard," she said. "He's not aggressive towards adults at all. You can get in his face, you can do anything, and he's still such a good dog."

Hours later, Smith gave her Instagram followers an update on Legend.

@jombo_imkt via Instagram

“Just wanted to update you guys but also thank you for all of the help and support,” she wrote. “We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm. I couldn’t have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by, and they’re East Tennesseans so we can visit any time we need to. Thank you guys again for helping but for also crying with me and lifting me up."