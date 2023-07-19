Selena Gomez gets emotional while singing ‘Lose You to Love Me’ in new clip

Selena Gomez gave fans a rare glimpse into her music process with an intimate, behind-the-scenes clip.

On July 17, the singer and actor, 30, posted a vulnerable video on TikTok of herself singing and playing hit song “Lose You To Love Me.” She disabled comments for the post.

At the end of the clip, Gomez seemed to be overcome by emotion as she began the chorus, “We’d always go...,” cutting the song short with a piano chord rather than continuing to sing.

“This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me,” Gomez wrote in the caption of the video.

The singer dressed casually in a gray sweatshirt for the pared-down recording.

“Making of... me getting to know myself,” she wrote in text overlaying the video.

Gomez released “Lose You To Love Me” in 2019 as the lead single of her 2020 album “Rare.” “Lose You To Love Me” became Gomez’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Spotify announced on Twitter in March that “Lose You to Love Me” had reached 1 billion streams on the music streaming service.

Gomez reposted the news to her Instagram story, simply captioning it, “Grateful.”

In a 2020 interview with Billboard, Gomez opened up about the emotional process of creating “Lose You To Love Me.”

“When I wrote the song ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ I was kind of a mess,” Gomez said. “It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing. It was actually fun for me — I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.”

The star has frequently shared vulnerable aspects of her life with fans. In March, Gomez spoke out about the impact that body-shaming comments have had on her mental health.

“I lied. I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’” she said in an episode of Apple TV+’s “Dear...” “All the while, being in the room posting and crying my eyes out because nobody deserves to hear those things.”

Despite putting on a brave face, Gomez was deeply affected by the comments.

“Though I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me, because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing, getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love,” she said. “I just think it’s so unfair. I don’t think that anybody deserves to feel less than.”