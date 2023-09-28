Rolling Stones make 'sweet sounds' with Lady Gaga on their new song

The Rolling Stones have debuted "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," the band's new single featuring Lady Gaga.

On Sept. 28, the legendary rock act released the bluesy song, which appears on its upcoming album, "Hackney Diamonds," its first new album of original material in 18 years. The album is available on Oct. 20.

Music legend Stevie Wonder plays piano and synthesizers on the star-studded track, which comes in two versions — one just over five minutes long and a longer, nearly 7 1/2-minute version.

The Stones posted a short snippet of "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The band also shared the song's two full-length versions on YouTube Music, allowing listeners to hear its delicate piano opening followed by Jagger singing a few verses solo before being joined by Gaga, who's in soaringly powerful vocal form.

"I hear the sweet, sweet sounds of heaven/ Falling down, falling down to this Earth," Jagger sings.

Jagger opened up to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about dueting with Gaga, saying he “never heard her sing quite that style before."

"We did it live in the room, and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident," said Jagger.

"And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn’t done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face to face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming.”

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" is the second single the band has shared from "Hackney Diamonds."

Earlier this month, Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood debuted a song called “Angry," with a video featuring "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney, during an album unveiling in London.

During the event, Jagger and his bandmates talked about how much they miss their late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 at age 80.

Watts can be heard playing on two of the album’s 12 tracks. The rest of the tracks feature veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who was handpicked by Watts to replace him.

The album also features appearances by Paul McCartney, who plays bass on “Bite My Head Off,” and Elton John, who plays piano on “Get Close” and “Live by the Sword.”