Famed Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

The publicist added: "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

Many U.S. fans last saw Watts on their TV sets on April 18, 2020, in the depths of the world’s struggle against coronavirus.

During the Global Citizen fundraiser concert “One World: Together at Home,” broadcast on major U.S. networks, Watts and his bandmates — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood — delighted viewers with a stay-at-home version of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

A casually dressed Watts donned headphones and happily air drummed in what appeared to be his living room.

Earlier this month, the group announced that Watts would miss its upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to heal from an unspecified medical procedure. At the time, a rep for Watts said the procedure was “completely successful.”

“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” Watts said in statement on Aug. 4, announcing he'd be sidelined.

The "No Filter" tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic, is set to resume on Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

Condolences from throughout the music world poured in as word of Watts' passing spread.

"A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company," Elton John said in a statement, posting a throwback, black-and-white image of the two.

