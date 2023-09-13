Olivia Rodrigo doesn't think it's a bad idea to head back on the road.

The "Vampire" singer announced her "GUTS" world tour on Wednesday, Sept. 13, which will span 57 dates across North America and Europe in 2024.

"soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

The tour kicks off in Palm Springs, California, on Feb. 23, 2024, and wraps up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf have been announced as special guests and will join on dates along the tour.

The "GUTS" tour will be Rodrigo’s first arena tour, which comes after her debut tour, "SOUR Tour," in 2022.

Rodrigo, 20, spoke with TODAY's Willie Geist about what her sophomore album's name means to her.

"It means courage. It means trusting your gut," she said. "I like spilling your guts, too. I feel like every song I’ve ever written is just sort of me spilling my guts a little bit."

How to get tickets for the 'GUTS' tour

Rodrigo's fans can sign up for both the onsale and American Express Early Access registration now until Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can register for a chance to be eligible for early access tickets.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive codes that grant them access to the sales on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, according to LiveNation.

Standard tickets will range in price from $49.50 — $199.50, plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S., according to LiveNation.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available for purchase, according to LiveNation, and a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good, "a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls."