Nickelback thanks Lizzo for coming to their defense: ‘Open invite any show any time’

Nickelback would like to remind people that Lizzo is a fan.

The rock band thanked the “About Damn Time” singer for defending their music against haters and critics. Nickelback shared their message on Twitter, alongside a four-year-old clip of Lizzo saying that the rockstars get “way too much s---.”

“Thank you @lizzo for the kind words! Open invite any show any time,” the band tweeted on April 11. “Maybe see you in Houston this summer?”

Lizzo originally made the comments in a video for CBC’s Jam or Not a Jam in 2019. While listening to the band’s song “How You Remind Me,” she asked, “Why do people not like Nickelback?”

“I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s---. I think that this is a jam,” she says before getting into the song. “It has a beautiful climax.”

“Here we go, five, six, seven, eight. Climax,” she continued, banging her head and admitting she doesn’t know the words. “But everybody knows this melody. The beat drop-out.”

The musician further continued sharing why she thinks Nickelback gets so much hate, suggesting it had something to do with frontman Chad Kroeger’s early hairstyle.

I think they got a lot of s--- because he had a curly, blond perm,” she said. “That’s the only reason they get s--- because this is an amazing song.”

Kroeger addressed all the negative comments they have received over the years in a February interview with the KLOS show “Whiplash.” In his interview he shared how it keeps their band relevant.

“All the detractors, all the haters, all the keyboard heroes, they have no idea how much they keep us in the press loop. It’s hilarious,” Kroeger said. “Those people that would love to see us go away, if they really wanted to see us go away, they would just shut up.”

“Because all those bands that came out with us at the same time are all gone, because nobody said anything about them,” he continued. “They all just sort of disappeared. But we’ve really kind of spun this whole negative thing into a positive thing. And here we are.”

Nickelback released their debut album, “Curb,” in 1996. They released their 10th studio album, “Get Rollin’” last year and are currently on tour.