Unreleased Naya Rivera song released 3 years after 'Glee' star's death

Eleven years after Naya Rivera recorded "Prayer for the Broken," the song is finally available to stream — a bright spot for fans in what has been a tragic string of events.

The former "Glee" star was declared missing on July, 8 2020 following a pontoon boat ride on Lake Piru with her then 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Five days later, Rivera was declared dead. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death as an accidental drowning.

"Prayer for the Broken" was released as part of the third annual Snixxmas Charity event started by Rivera's former "Glee" co-stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, held every holiday season since her death.

"We wanted to put out something from such a horrible, horrible event," McHale said on E! News. Proceeds go to the Alexandria House in L.A., transitional housing for women and children.

The "unheard and unreleased song" Rivera recorded in 2012 was released to bolster this year's charity efforts. "It's a really special song that we'll have, and more importantly the fans will have, to hear her voice again," Ushkowitz said on E! News.

Rivera is the lead singer on the track, but her former “Glee” co-stars McHale, Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies and Ashley Fink provide backup vocals. The song was co-written by Isaac Hasson and Lindy Robbins.

"Let’s celebrate the gifts Naya gave to us, her talent and her heart," McHale wrote on Twitter.

(L-R) Santana (Naya Rivera) and Brittany (Heather Morris) perform in the "Jagged Little Tapestry" episode of GLEE in 2015. Fox

Reactions from fans have been emotional. "Oh my god I’m a mess," one fan wrote on X, before going on to say they "broke down in tears" while listening.

"Just streamed it now and it literally gives goosebumps. Can’t believe that she is gone," another fan tweeted.

One fan commended both McHale and Ushkowitz's efforts to keep Rivera's memory alive, writing, "Thank you and the rest of the glee family for releasing that song. I didn’t think I’d get to hear her voice on anything new ever again. It’s beautiful."

Read the lyrics to ‘Prayer for the Broken’

Sometimes I’m overwhelmed with everything I feel

‘Cause I know how we break so easily

Sometimes I get so scared it all fall away

And I need to remember just to breath

I tried to let go

Of the things I can’t know

It’s so vulnerable everyone of us

Maybe the only thing that matters is love

Maybe love is the medicine we need

This is a prayer for the broken

For those who are afraid

This is a cry for this brave world

So beautiful and strange

It’s all so temporary, so temporary

But we are not alone

So hold me like you’ll never let me go

When I’m here inside the fortress of your arms

You repair all the earthquakes in my heart (Ooh)

So hold me steady like the ground beneath my feet

‘Cause I know just how fragile we all are

I tried to let go like a flower in the snow

We’re so vulnerable everyone of us

Maybe the only thing eternal is love

And love is the evidence we need

This is a prayer for the broken (broken)

For those who are afraid (afraid, yeah)

This is a cry for this brave world

So beautiful and strange

It’s all so temporary, so temporary

But we are not alone

So hold me like you’ll never let me go (never let me go)

Until the tears crash down

Until the storm cries out (cries out)

Let it out (Ooh)

And all the hurt and pain

We’ll wash away

This is a prayer for the broken (this is a prayer)

For those who are afraid (afraid, yeah)

This is a cry for this brave world

So beautiful and strange

It’s all so temporary, (Ooh) so temporary (Ooh)

But we are not alone (we are not alone)

So hold me like you’ll never let me go