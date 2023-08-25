Miley Cyrus reflects on her feud with Sinead O'Connor. What happened between them?

Miley Cyrus is looking back at her feud with Sinead O’Connor with a renewed understanding of the late singer.

O’Connor, who died last month, was critical of Cyrus’ smash 2013 song “Wrecking Ball,” especially the video, in which a barely-clothed Cyrus appears on a ball.

“At the time when I had made ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before,” Cyrus said Aug. 24 on her ABC special, “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).”

Miley Cyrus (right) came clean about how Sinead O'Connor (left) had harsh words for her after releasing "Wrecking Ball." Getty Images

Cyrus said she wasn't aware of O'Connor's mental health struggle, which she was open about.

“So this is when I received an open letter from Sinead O’Connor and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was at. And I was also only 20 years old, so I couldn’t really only wrap my head around mental illness so much."

Cyrus, who released her new single, "Used to Be Young," on Aug. 25 — 10 years to the day after the "Wrecking Ball" video came out — said the response from O’Connor took place in an unusual time in Cyrus’ own life when so many people were ready to attack her.

“All that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea, and even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just men in power’s idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it,” she continued.

Miley Cyrus in the video for "Wrecking Ball." YouTube

“And it was and it is, and I still love it. Our younger childhood triggers and traumas come up in weird and odd ways. And I think I’ve just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted. And I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices in my own decision, and to have that taken away from me deeply upset me. God bless Sinead O’Connor, for real in all seriousness.”

She then performed her song “Wonder Woman,” which she dedicated to O’Connor.

What exactly did O’Connor say to Cyrus?

Cyrus scored a massive hit with “Wrecking Ball” and told Rolling Stone the popular and highly sexualized video for the track, in which she appears naked, was a “modern version” of O’Connor signature song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” but O’Connor was not impressed.

“I am extremely concerned for you that those around you have led you to believe, or encouraged you in your own belief, that it is in any way ‘cool’ to be naked and licking sledgehammers in your videos,” O’Connor wrote to Cyrus in an open letter on her blog at the time.

“It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it’s the music business or yourself doing the pimping.”

Cyrus, who has performed "Nothing Compares 2 U" since the controversy, did not take too kindly to the criticism.

“Sinead. I don’t have time to write you an open letter cause I’m hosting & performing on SNL (U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live) this week,” Cyrus tweeted.

O’Connor, of course, infamously tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s.

“Wrecking Ball” remains one of Cyrus’ biggest hits to date and the video has garnered more than one billion views on YouTube.