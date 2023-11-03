Watch Mariah Carey pull off a festive prank on Jimmy Kimmel as he's sleeping

Mariah Carey is reminding fans that it's time to start preparing for her favorite holiday — Christmas.

Carey, who's become known as the Queen of Christmas, gave late night host Jimmy Kimmel a taste of the holiday season by surprising him in his bed as he slept while her hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" blasted in his bedroom.

The prank, which was filmed for "Jimmy Kimmel Live," showed a sleepy Kimmel struggling to open his eyes as Carey and a few holiday friends danced about and threw some fake snow on his bed.

The video also showed Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, dancing to the music alongside Carey and her elves.

Once Kimmel made it out of bed, he met Carey downstairs and told her he felt like something was going on because he started to smell something "good" in his bedroom.

"I'm like laying there and I'm like, something smells good. And it was you, it turns out," he quipped, nodding to a dancer dressed as a gingerbread man.

Carey then gifted Kimmel a t-shirt with her face on it that read, "It's time!," a nod to her infamous phrase that ushers in the holiday season.

The "We Belong Together" singer then exited Kimmel's house and thanked McNearney for setting up the prank.

As everyone said their goodbyes, a tired Kimmel, who was seen wearing his wife's robe, strolled back upstairs barefoot to go back to sleep.

Carey's prank comes after she posted a video on Instagram of herself breaking free from a block of ice.

“It’s tiiiiiiiiiime!” she shouted in the Nov. 1 clip as the ice shattered to her feet from her high-pitched voice.

"Mariah clocked into work," Instagram commented on the clip, which also featured Carey's song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Someone else wrote, "November 1st should be a public holiday at this point in honour of Mariah’s annual announcement."

This November, Carey will embark on her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, which will hit 13 cities in the United States and Canada between Nov. 15 and Dec. 17.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” Carey wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, when she announced the news.