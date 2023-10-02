Mariah Carey announces dates for a 13-city holiday tour

Would it even be the holidays without Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"? Maybe, but it sure wouldn't feel like them.

The legendary singer has just dropped the 13 dates for her holiday performances for her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour across the United States and Canada.

"Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!" Carey wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Here’s where to catch the Queen of Christmas in real life and how to score tickets.

When and where is Mariah Carey's holiday tour?

Carey's Christmas-themed performances will run from Nov. 15 through Dec. 17 with stops in California, Colorado, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland and New York, as well as Ontario and Québec.

Here's where she'll be.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Yaamava Casino in Highland, California

Friday, Nov. 17: Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California

Tuesday, Nov. 21: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Friday, Nov. 24: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Monday, Nov. 27 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Wednsday, Nov. 29: Centre Bell in Montreal, Québec

Friday, Dec. 1: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Sunday, Dec. 3: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Tuesday, Dec. 5: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Monday, Dec. 11: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Wednesday, Dec. 13: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Friday, Dec. 15: CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, Dec. 17: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

How to get tickets for Mariah Carey's Christmas tour

Tickets will be available for presale starting Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. General sales will begin at the same time on Friday, Oct. 6.

VIP packages are also available, which include premium tickets, invitation to a pre-show reception and exclusive merchandise, among other items.

American Express credit card users can purchase tickets to the show on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m., before they are available to the general public.

What can fans expect

The festive tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of her Carey's "Merry Christmas" album, which features famous hit. The album was re-released in November 2019.

According to Ticketmaster, the tour will feature music from the award-winning album, as well as Carey's most recognizable hits.

Mariah Carey performs on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" airing December 19, 2019. Terence Patrick / CBS via Getty Images