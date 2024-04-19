'American Idol' star and Grammy winner Mandisa dies at 47

Grammy-winning gospel singer and "American Idol" alum Mandisa has died at 47, her representative confirmed.

The singer, named Mandisa Lynn Hundley, reportedly was found dead at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 18.

"We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased," her representative said in a statement to TODAY. "At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The California native and graduate of Nashville's Fisk University rose to fame in 2006 when she became a finalist on Season Five of "American Idol."

During the competition, she gracefully endured controversial criticism from judge Simon Cowell about her weight.

“Do we have a bigger stage this year?” he said after she walked out with a golden ticket.

Hundley went on to finish ninth in the competition.

Mandisa performing during "American Idol" Season Five. Ray Mickshaw / WireImage

She transitioned from her "American Idol" fame to a gospel music career, collaborating with artists like TobyMac, Kirk Franklin and Jon Reddick.

Her 2007 album, "True Beauty," debuted at No. 1 on the Christian album chart and No. 43 on the Billboard 200.

She released six studio albums and received five Grammy nominations in her career. In 2014, she won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian music album for "Overcomer."

In her personal life, Hundley opened up about her struggles with severe depression, abuse and disordered eating in her 2022 book, "Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God's Joy."

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles," David Pierce, chief media officer of Christian radio network K-LOVE, said in a statement. "Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”