Rapper Lil Durk posts health update after apparent pyrotechnic blast at Lollapalooza

Chicago rapper Lil Durk said he's going to "take a break" following an incident over the weekend at Lollapalooza music festival where he was injured on stage.

Durk, 29, shared a photo Sunday on Instagram showing his right eye covered with gauze in a doctor's office.

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," he wrote. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all."

Video posted on social media appears to show stage pyrotechnics exploding right in front of the rapper during his performance at the festival on Saturday.

Lil Durk didn't provide additional details of the incident. Lollapalooza did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY regarding what happened onstage.

The rapper has more than 20 shows scheduled over the next few months, according to Ticketmaster. It is unclear if the shows will proceed as planned following Saturday's onstage incident.

Lollapalooza, a four-day music festival in Chicago's Grant Park, wrapped up Sunday night with headliners Green Day and J-Hope, a member of K-pop group BTS.

J-Hope's performance made him the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival, according to Live Nation. The festival also featured performances from Metallica, Dua Lipa and J. Cole earlier in the weekend.