Dua Lipa apologizes to scared fans after ‘unauthorized fireworks’ went off at her concert

Dua Lipa apologized to fans who attended her performance in Toronto on Wednesday after unauthorized fireworks went off inside the venue and injured three concertgoers.

Fans who attended the "Future Nostalgia" tour at Scotiabank Arena told CTV the fireworks went off during Lipa's final song and that the singer appeared startled onstage.

(Disclaimer: The below video contains profanity.)

“We thought it was part of the concert but suddenly it went in all directions and then we saw some people in the ground level running and trying to protect themselves,” concertgoer Carla Baptista told CTV, adding many fans initially thought the fireworks were a part of the show.

Videos posted on social media showed fireworks shooting off toward the back of the arena as Lipa performed "Don't Start Now," leading some fans to flee from the sparks.

Lipa said in a statement posted on her Instagram story that "bringing this show to life" for her fans "has been such an amazing experience," and she is "so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way."

“Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are," she continued. "There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred."

@dualipa via Instagram

Toronto Police told CTV officers responded to reports of an audience member lighting fireworks around 11:40 p.m. Three people sustained minor injuries and were treated by medics on the scene, according to police.

It is unclear how the fireworks got into the venue. Fireworks are prohibited from the arena and anyone found to be in possession will be refused entry, according to Scotiabank Arena's website.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the arena, said in a statement to CTV the fireworks were "unauthorized and illegal."

"As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act," the company said.

Investigators are working with venue security and reviewing security footage, but no suspect information is available, police told CTV. Police said the suspect could face charges of mischief and endangering life.

NBC News has reached out to police and the arena for comment and not yet heard back.