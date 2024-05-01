Lance Bass expertly trolls Justin Timberlake for his infamous ‘It’s gonna be May’ meme

It appears Justin Timberlake will never live “It’s gonna be May” down.

On April 30, Lance Bass took the meme to another level when he created a TikTok poking fun at his former 'N Sync band member — ramen noodle hair and all.

The video begins with Bass giving his husband, who is eating ramen, a note.

“Michael, roses are red, April is gray, but when you wake up tomorrow,” Michael Turchin reads, before the camera pans up to Bass who now has ramen on his head.

Lance Bass trolling Justin Timberlake with "It's Gonna Be Me" video. TikTok/Lance Bass

Bass then recites Timberlake’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” lyric with the exaggerated “me” that sounds more like “May.”

“POV: your friend mispronounces a word once and now it’s a national holiday. Happy #itsgonnabemay Day!” Bass captioned his video.

“It’s gonna be May” has been a running joke among fans of the boy band and even ‘N Sync.

Timberlake also jumped in on the joke by posting his own reel on Instagram.

The video begins with Instagram user @um.gabi asking: “What’s a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?”

It then flashes to Timberlake who replies, “Um, me.”

The singer also captioned his video, “It’s gonna be…”

As for the group’s official Instagram, the account shared a video of fans doing the “It’s Gonna Be Me” choreography. It ends with the latest ‘N Sync reunion, which happened during Timberlake’s album release party on March 13.

“The gift that keeps on giving. Happy #ItsGonnaBeMay Day!” the video is captioned.

All five members — also including JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — got together last year when they released the song “Better Place” for the 2023 animated movie “Trolls Band Together.” The singers also recorded the song “Paradise” for Timberlake’s album “Everything I Thought I Was.”

Back in October 2023, Fatone told TODAY.com that the feeling of reuniting was indescribable.

“It’s one of those things as if we have passed away and (came) back to life in some odd, weird way. And I don’t know how to explain it,” Fatone said. “Just to see the excitement, and it’s interesting to see the older generation showing the younger generation what we did.”