Could ‘N Sync make an appearance on Justin Timberlake's new album, "Everything I Thought It Was"? Fans think so!

On Feb. 28, Timberlake fueled the speculation that his former bandmates — JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — could reunite for "Everything I Thought It Was" when he shared a video of himself responding to a fan’s TikTok comment.

The comment referenced a song that's on Timberlake's new album called "Paradise."

“Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise," the comment said.

Looking into his camera, Timberlake pulled down the sunglasses he was wearing and then blinked twice.

"I’m literally freaking out !!!!!!" the official TikTok account of iHeartRadio commented.

Another commenter said, "Omg 😳 I’m going to get all my posters back out and put them on my wall…husband can deal with it 🏃‍♀️."

"OMG ITS HAPPENING!!! The man himself is confirming!!! Thank you for giving us more @*NSYNC 💗💗💗💗💗," a third added.

Timberlake's new album, "Everything I Thought It Was," is set to be released on March 15, according to RCA Records. The singer dropped the first single, titled "Selfish," last month.

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, previously reunited with his ‘N Sync band members to record the track “Better Place” for the 2023 animated movie "Trolls Band Together," in which Timberlake voices a leading role.

"That was fun," Timberlake told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show about what it was like to reunite with ‘N Sync. "It's kind of crazy like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry."

Timberlake also teased some new music from the group during his appearance on Clarkson's show.

“We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too,” he said as Clarkson's studio audience cheered.

"That's exciting," she replied.