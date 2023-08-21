Lana Del Rey is going on tour this fall!

The entertainment company Live Nation announced on Aug. 21 that Del Rey will be performing starting in the Nashville area on Sept. 14.

She will make stops across 10 cities — including Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — before her last show in Charleston, West Virginia, on Oct. 5.

Her announcement comes on the heels of a sold-out performance in Arkansas on Aug. 8 and the singer/songwriter being spotted behind the counter of a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama.

When are tickets for Lana Del Rey going on sale?

Live Nation announced that tickets for Del Ray's tour will go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. "local time."

TODAY.com spoke with a representative from Live Nation, who clarified that means the tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday in the time zone in which the concert is happening. So for example, if you're trying to see the show in Austin, Texas, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CDT.

Where is Lana Del Rey going on tour?

Sept. 14 — Franklin, Tennessee — FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 — Austin, Texas — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 — Dallas, Texas — Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 — Huntsville, Alabama — Orion Amphitheater

Sep. 23 — West Palm Beach, Florida — iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Tampa, Florida — MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 — Brandon, Mississippi — Brandon Amphitheater

Sep. 29 — Charlotte, North Carolina — PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 — Charleston, West Virginia — Charleston Coliseum

What is Lana Del Rey's most recent album 'Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' about?

Del Rey's most recent album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" debuted on March 24, 2023.

In a conversation with fellow musician Billie Eilish for Interview Magazine, Del Rey said she wrote the album with many of her friends and it's just "straight vibing."

"...With this album, the majority of it is my innermost thoughts," she said, adding that some of the songs are "super long and wordy."

"I’d go on a 7-minute rant with a repetitive melody," she said. "It would be exactly what I was thinking about, mostly family and whether everything was going to pan out alright in the end."

She later added that much of the album "is based on the concerns or hopes in my mind."

Is there an actual tunnel under Ocean Boulevard?

Del Ray is known for her connection to the Los Angeles area with her songs often referring to locations in the area.

In the album's titular song, Del Rey gives us some clues about which tunnel she is referring to:

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard? / Mosaic ceilings, painted tiles on the wall

I can’t help but feel somewhat like my body marred my soul / Handmade beauty sealed up by two man-made walls

It sounds like she is talking about the Jergins Tunnel, located in Long Beach, California.

The Long Beach Public Library posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the tunnel's existence and attached photos that seemingly match the song's lyrical description.

"Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd? Yup! It’s called the Jergins Tunnel and it opened in 1928 and closed to the public in 1967," Long Beach Public Library posted on Dec. 7, 2022. "The tunnel ran under Ocean Blvd. and provided access to the Pike and beach, via the Jergins Trust building at 100 E. Ocean Boulevard."