Lana Del Rey was spotted working at Waffle House and fans have theories about it

“Moonlighting as a Waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama” sounds like it could be the title of pop star Lana Del Rey’s next Americana-infused album, but according to recent sightings, it’s a real thing that is actually happening.

On July 20, reports and social media posts began showing up popping up showing the six-time Grammy-nominated recording artist at several spots around Florence, Alabama. Not only did she pose for photos and selfies with fans at a local nail salon and a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, she was also spotted — in uniform, no less — at a Waffle House in the area.

Neither representatives for Lana Del Rey nor Waffle House responded to TODAY.com’s request for comment, so we’re not exactly sure what she was doing there.

But, in a case of life imitating art, fans speculated that her appearance in the area could be connected to a lyric in “Paris, Texas,” a song from her newest LP, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” The lyrics go:

I took a train to Spain Just a notebook in my hand Then I went to see some friends of mine Down in Florence, Alabama “Paris, Texas” by LANA DEL REY

Whether or not Del Rey has old friends in the area, she appeared to make a new one, befriending a Waffle House worker named LaShawn D. Tuttle, according to a pair of posts on Facebook.

“Had so much fun with Lana Del Rey, she is so humble , funny and such a good sport!!” Tuttle wrote on Facebook, posting pictures and video on July 20. In the post, Del Rey can be seen pouring coffee in uniform, complete with a name tag that says “Lana,” chatting with customers and even speaking with her brother, Charlie Grant, who is also seated at the restaurant, though not in uniform.

Tuttle additionally also appears to have met Del Rey prior to the singer’s adventure at the famous diner chain, posing for photos out of uniform in a July 19 post.

“There is no Summertime Sadness here!!” Tuttle wrote, posing for selfies in front of the Great American Thrift Store in Florence, Alabama, according to a later comment. “Just Lana Del Rey, Dylan,& I !!”

Tuttle isn’t the only person to score some time with the singer, who is currently in between stops on her North American tour, next appearing at the Newport Folk Fest in Rhode Island at the end of July. A few lucky fans caught her while she was in the restaurant and even in the parking lot, getting selfies and more.

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!! LANITA ❤️ I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane,” wrote Karina Cisneros Juarez on Facebook.

In addition to a selfie, Juarez included a photo of an autographed copy of Del Rey’s 2019 book of poetry “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.”

Another fan even caught Del Rey in the parking lot.

“I may have gotten this poster from San Francisco,” TikToker Haley (@halnicolee) tells Del Rey in a TikTok video, unfurling a giant poster advertisement for the singer’s latest album.

“Did you steal this?” Del Rey asks the TikToker before dutifully laying the poster on the ground to sign it for her. In two other videos, one with more than 11 million views, the TikToker details her once-in-a-lifetime experience of getting a key piece of fan memorabilia.

“So, she put on a Waffle House outfit, and had, like the whole Waffle House to themselves,” Haley says in another TikTok video sharing the experience. “An old man is sitting in the corner and Lana Del Rey just bought a coffee out to him and he don’t even know what just happened.”

Meanwhile, another video circulating the internet depicts Del Rey and an older gentleman singing “Amazing Grace” together.

As expected for a woman who has had 15 songs on the Billboard 100, people online are wondering what the heck she’s doing serving coffee at a small-town Waffle House. So, on social media and LanaBoards, a popular fan forum dedicated to the star, people are sharing their thoughts and theories.

“Lana working at waffle house,” wrote one Redditor, who made an employee-of-the-month poster commemorating the “Young and Beautiful” singer’s shift.

“is this what she meant when she said she wanted to explore other career paths in that one speech,” wrote another fan on LanaBoards.

“She serves in more ways than one,” yet another fan jokingly noted.

“Lana Del Rey with her manager at Waffle House ❤️,” tweeted one person, sharing the image of Del Rey with Tuttle.

“This is the most Lana Del Rey thing Lana Del Rey has ever done imo 🤣,” tweeted another.

“I have so many questions,” wrote one Reddit user, to which another replied, “right like has anyone figured out why she’s doing this.”

“For Fun I guess. No other real explanation,” speculated another Redditor. “Waffle House being the number 1 place for fight and scuffles made her want some of that action.”

“I’m guessing she is recording at Muscle Shoals which is five miles away and stopped in for fun and a waffle,” theorized another person on Reddit, referring to Muscle Shoals Sound, a recording studio that sits across the Tennessee River from where Del Rey was sighted.

But both Muscle Shoals and FAME Studios, another area studio, both told AL.com that Del Rey was not recording at the time. Whatever the singer is doing in Alabama, one thing is certain, the fans are hoping it involves more music.

“The music she’ll write about the line cook will bring a tear to your eye,” tweeted one fan.