Kristen Bell posts comical pic of Tom Hanks photobombing her and Dax Shepard at concert

"The randos kept photobombing us," Bell joked on Instagram.

Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

00:31
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had the Tom of their lives when they went to see Shania Twain in concert.

On May 29, Bell posted photos of her and husband Dax Shepard at the show, with Hanks and wife Rita Wilson sitting behind them.

“Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!” she captioned the shots from the singer's Los Angeles concert.

“Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!”

One of the pictures captured the quartet posing together, while another caught Hanks in the background while Bell and Shepard smiled for the camera. Bell also shared a pair of videos, one of which featured Shepard enjoying “Waking Up Dreaming” and another in which they swayed to “You’re Still the One.”

Fans, however, couldn’t get enough of the top-notch photobombing skills from Hanks, who recently delivered the commencement address at Harvard University.

“Creepy photobomber dude looks like he’d brand a volleyball and make it his best friend,” someone wrote, an allusion to Hanks’ role in “Cast Away.”

“He looks like an older Tom Hanks!” someone else commented.

Tom Hanks pokes fun at himself during Harvard commencement

May 26, 202301:01

“That last picture is giving ‘get off my lawn,’” another person joked.

The photo is a departure from another picture with Hanks that made rounds last week. The shot featured the Oscar winner and Wilson appearing to have an intense conversation with a staffer at the 2023 Cannes Festival Film during the premiere of Hanks’ new movie, “Asteroid City.”

Wilson, though, set the record on her own Instagram story.

“This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?” she wrote. “But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time!”

