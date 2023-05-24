Rita Wilson says the story behind this photo of her and Tom Hanks isn't as scandalous as tabloids claim

A photo of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson sternly speaking to a staff member at the 2023 Cannes Festival Film is making headlines.

In the photo, the elegantly-dressed couple is on the red carpet at the “Asteroid City” premiere on May 23, with Hanks, 66, frowning and pointing straight ahead while looking at the man.

Wilson, 66, however, quickly shut down any rumors of them yelling at the staffer by setting the record straight on her Instagram.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson speak with a staff member at the "Asteroid City" premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2023. Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images

“This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?” the “Till You’re Home” singer wrote on her Instagram story next to a screenshot of an article claiming they were remonstrating the staffer.

She continued, adding, “But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time!”

Wilson concluded her note by telling people to go see her husband's new movie, “Asteroid City.”

Rita Wilson sets the record straight on the Cannes Film Festival photo. @ritawilson via Instagram

Hanks reunited with the ensemble cast of director Wes Anderson’s latest film, “Asteroid City,” which is about world-changing events that “spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955,” per the synopsis.

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody and many more co-star.

While Wilson said they weren’t reprimanding the staff member at Cannes, Hanks did recently open up about not always being on his best behavior when on a movie set.

“Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set,” the actor told the BBC earlier this month. “I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving. And it’s the last way I feel.”

However, what Hanks said “cannot occur” on set “is that someone cannot monkey around with the timing or the length of the shoot or the budget.”

Adding, “That is a cardinal sin in the motion picture business.”