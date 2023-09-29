Kelsea Ballerini responds to accusations she was lip-syncing at country awards show

Kelsea Ballerini is keeping it real with her fans.

The country singer delivered a beautiful performance of her song “Mountain With A View” during the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28. However, following her performance, she faced lip-syncing accusations — something that did not go unnoticed by Ballerini.

A few hours later, Ballerini, 30, posted a video on her Instagram story dispelling the rumors.

“I just want to say, if I was lip-syncing, I would have sounded a lot better,” she said with a big smile, as someone is heard laughing in the background. “One of the cameras was off. Thank you and goodnight.”

Kelsea Ballerini performs during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville. Allen Clark / Getty Images

Dressed in a metallic gold gown and barefoot, Ballerini sang the very personal song during the telecast. “Mountain With a View” was included in her EP “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” which was about her divorce from fellow country singer and husband Morgan Evans.

The couple announced that they were going their separate ways in August 2022 after almost five years of marriage. Following the split, Evans released “Over For You,” which detailed his breakup and how it came as a surprise for him.

Since then, Ballerini has been dating "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes. The two first connected in December 2022, messaging each other on Instagram.

Ballerini spoke about her relationship with the actor while on TODAY in August, saying she is “so happy.”

“It’s nice to feel so supported and seen,” she said, calling Stokes “such a wonderful, wonderful human being.”

As for putting her past experiences in her music and latest album, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good),” an extended version of her EP, she said she’s ready to “move forward.”

“This record is about a chapter of my life that is just no longer mine,” she said, adding that “being able to honor it through music is really beautiful … because I learned a lot.”

“But I don’t want to keep harping on the past. It’s the past. I’m moving forward,” she said.