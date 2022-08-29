Kelsea Ballerini announces she and Morgan Evans are divorcing: ‘Hopeful for the next seasons’

Kelsea Ballerini has shared that she is divorcing her husband, Morgan Evans, after almost five years of marriage.

The 28-year-old musician revealed the news to her fans on Instagram on Monday.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she began in a statement posted to her Instagram story. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She continued, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

At the end of her message, she wrote, “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Evans, 37, also uploaded a statement to his Instagram story.

He wrote, “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

TODAY has reached out to reps for both for comment.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017, close to a year after Evans proposed to the “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer on Christmas Day in 2016.

Evans and Ballerini met for the first time in March 2016 when they co-hosted an awards show together in his native Australia.

Nine months later, he popped the question and Ballerini shared the news of their engagement with a video on Instagram that has since been deleted.

In a second Instagram clip about the proposal, she revealed that Evans “got down on one knee in the kitchen” and asked her to marry him while she was “burning pancakes.”

She also tweeted a close-up of the engagement ring on Twitter.

“I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE,” she wrote. “My heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world.”

The country musicians had an international wedding and exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the beach in Cabo San Lucas in Baja California Sur, Mexico, People reported.

Ahead of the nuptials, Ballerini opened up about her relationship to the publication and said, “With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life — when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone.”

On June 12, the Australian singer and songwriter shared his most recent Instagram post with his wife.

He uploaded a sweet photo of Ballerini sitting on his lap backstage at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Right before she CRUSHED the big stage. Couldn’t be more proud,” he captioned the black-and-white picture.

The “Peter Pan” singer also posted the same photo with her husband in June. A few days later, she shared a slideshow that included snaps of the couple spending time with their friends and family.

In April, she uploaded another slideshow of the two returning to Cabo San Lucas together for a romantic vacation.

“A cute couple of days,” she said in the caption.

One of their last social media interactions was in July.

Ballerini penned a message on Instagram announcing that tickets to her upcoming tour were available.

Evans supported his wife in the comments and cheered, “Let’s GO!!!”

Ballerini is set to release an album next month titled “Subject To Change.” She will also embark on her 10-nights-only “Heartfirst Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 24 in New York.