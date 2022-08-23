Watch Kelly Clarkson surprise a superfan with a live duet of ‘Since U Been Gone’

Kelly Clarkson made a fan's day when she surprised Jade, an aspiring music educator and performer, who was singing one of Clarkson's most famous songs on the TODAY plaza on Tuesday.

Before she belted out the tune, Jade told viewers that she's a rising junior at New York University and has been singing since she was a kid.

Kelly Clarkson poses with NYU student Jade on the TODAY Plaza. Helen Healey / TODAY

“I’ve been singing, according to my family, since I was 2 years old,” Jade said.

The college student then showed off her amazing skills and started singing Clarkson's 2004 hit song "Since U Been Gone," which was one of the lead singles from Clarkson's second studio album, "Breakaway."

"And all you’d ever hear me say / Is how I picture me with you / That’s all you’d ever hear me say / But since you been gone / I can breathe for the first time," Jade sang while closing her eyes.

By the time she reached the middle of the chorus, Clarkson showed up on the plaza and Jade didn't realize it until she heard Clarkson sing a bit of the chorus herself.

“That was so good,” Clarkson said of Jade’s performance after they exchanged a big hug.

Kelly Clarkson gives Jade, an aspiring performer, a big hug on the TODAY Plaza. Helen Healey / TODAY

While reveling in the moment, TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb asked the duo if they could perform the same song together as a duet, and they both said yes.

Jade then let out a few nervous laughs and composed herself before she attempted the song with Clarkson.

"But since you been gone / I can breathe for the first time / I’m so moving on, yeah, yeah," they both sang in perfect harmony.

"By the way, you're amazing," Hoda told Jade, and Clarkson agreed.

"You're amazing," Hoda echoed again.

Kelly Clarkson sings "Since U Been Gone" with one of her fans. Helen Healey / TODAY

This week, Clarkson kicked off her nationwide search to find the best singers in America by inviting fans to sing a virtual duet of "Since U Been Gone" with her on TikTok or in person at a few U.S cities.

She's transformed her tour bus into a “Kellyoke” sound stage, which will be visiting Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles next after its New York City stop.

The best performances will be featured on Season Four of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The program is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 12.

“I can’t wait to see and hear what y’all can do!” Clarkson said in a press release. “Bringing people together through music, being on the road and having the opportunity to thank fans in person for sharing their talents, inspiring us with their stories and for singing along with me is the perfect way to start the new season.”