Kelly Clarkson announces nationwide ‘Kellyoke’ search for the best singers in America

Season Four of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will be an unforgettable experience for fans — especially for those who love to belt out a tune.

The daytime show is launching a nationwide search to find the best singers across America, tied to its "Kellyoke" segment that Kelly Clarkson does where she covers iconic songs through the years.

But instead of Clarkson doing her "Kellyoke" segment alone this season, she's inviting fans to join in on the fun.

The "Breakaway" singer will be transforming her tour bus into a "Kellyoke" sound stage so that fans can sing a virtual duet with her on TikTok using the #KELLYOKESEARCH hashtag or in person in the following cities:

New York, Rockefeller Plaza, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New York, Rockefeller Plaza, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chicago, Navy Pier, Aug 27. from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas, Klyde Warren Park, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Los Angeles, Universal Studios City Walk, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1159 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks / NBC

Clarkson and her fans will be singing her 2004 hit song “Since U Been Gone," which won "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance" at the Grammys in 2006.

Standout performances will be featured on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which is returning for Season Four on Monday, Sept. 12.

“I can’t wait to see and hear what y’all can do!" Clarkson said in a press release. "Bringing people together through music, being on the road and having the opportunity to thank fans in person for sharing their talents, inspiring us with their stories and for singing along with me is the perfect way to start the new season.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1148 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks / NBC

Clarkson's "Kellyoke" covers have gone viral over the years, and in June, a new EP that features six full-length covers was released.

In Dec. 2020, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was renewed through 2023, and the show is currently on its third season.