Kelly Clarkson delivers electrifying flash mob performance at a coffee shop

It must’ve been very cool to be part of a moment like this.

Kelly Clarkson surprised people at a Blue Bottle Coffee shop in Los Angeles by serenading them with the help of flash mob on the floor above her singing backup as she belted out her new song “Me,” from her upcoming album, “Chemistry,” and posted the performance June 10 on her social media pages.

Some people soaked in the performance by watching Clarkson do her thing, while others had their phones out to capture the moment.

“I would like a vanilla latte,” Clarkson said immediately after wrapping up, drawing laughs and showing off a flair for comedy.

“more flash mob content. I think all artists should connect with their audience like this. so cool,” one person wrote.

“Omg I wanna be flash mobbed by Kelly Clarkson!!!” someone else commented.

“Came for the coffee, stayed for the Clarkson,” another person wrote.

It wasn’t the only time Clarkson popped up to sing some new tunes from “Chemistry” for an unsuspecting crowd. The day before, she posted another video of herself singing “Favorite Kind of High,” presumably done the same day as “Me,” since she wore the same outfit in each clip.

“This was so fun, y’all!” she captioned the video. “😂 I got together with a bunch of amazing singers and flashmobbed people in LA singing #favoritekindofhigh from my upcoming album #chemistry.”

“Chemistry” comes out June 23. The album seemingly addresses her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.

Last month, Clarkson told Entertainment Weekly that the album is “very honest” and will delve into what “people are probably expecting,” alluding to her divorce.

She also said she was nervous about diving into such tough subject matter.

“We’re adults ... we understand feelings, and we understand that a lot of these songs are moments, not forever. But it’s hard when you have kids and you’re like, ‘How do I address this?’” Clarkson told TalkShopLive.

Clarkson performed “Mine” — another new track from “Chemistry” that she released the same time as “Me” — on her talk show in April and told the audience how much she likes it.

“I hope you all like the song, if you don’t it’s OK,” Clarkson said. “It was therapeutic for me.”