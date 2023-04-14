Kelly Clarkson’s new songs may offer insight into reasons for her divorce

Kelly Clarkson's two new singles, "Mine" and "Me" might be about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

On Friday, April 14, Clarkson released the official lyric videos for the breakup songs, and they're both gaining a lot of traction on social media.

In "Me," Clarkson sings about having a broken heart and how she doesn't need someone to love her.

The lyrics read, "Lovеd you so much, took an army to pull me up / But now on the other side, I remembered I could fly / I told you I wanted you (I told you) / But you needed me to need you (Needed me to need you) / Your insecurity was the death of you and me (Oh) / Too many times you questioned what were my intentions (Ooh, yeah) / I never gave you reasons, you’re the one with secrets."

Then, in "Mine," she talks about wanting someone to feel the same heartbreak that she did.

She sings, "I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside / And right when you think that you’ll try again, they cross a line / And steal your shine like you did mine."

In the song, she also talks about losing faith in love.

She says, "And now I second guess my thoughts every step I take / I’m losin’ hope in love and I’ve lost all in faith / Yeah, for a dreamer, I just close my eyes and it’s all blank / I have you to thank, yeah."

In a press release, Clarkson said she wanted to release "Mine" and "Me" together because they represent the different stages of heartbreak.

“I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she said. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

Clarkson also said she decided to call her album "Chemistry" because “having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad."

She added, "This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

On Instagram, Clarkson shared the lyrics to both of her songs and in the comments, fans noted how powerful and relatable the lyrics were.

One person said, "Just heard the songs (out in Australia) and holy HOLY cow they’re incredible KC 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 World isn’t ready (neither is Br*ndon Bl@ckstock)…."

Another said, "Yeessss! Queen moves! Your ex ain’t ready!! Sending so much love, support, and raising a glass to healing and strong (ms independent) women! 🥂💃🍷."

A third added, "BREAKING UP RIGHT NOW SO I CAN HAVE THESE FEELS 🔥."