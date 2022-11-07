Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on Rihanna's 'Umbrella' (ella, ella)

Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on Rihanna's 2007 hit "Umbrella," giving it a fierce rock 'n' roll edge during the "Kellyoke" segment of the Nov. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The 40-year-old Grammy winner was backed by her band Y'All, who punched up the normally poppy tune with pounding drums and edgy electric guitar.

Wearing an eye-catching zebra-print dress, Clarkson belted out the song's lyrics, which tell the story of a woman willing to protect her relationship with her partner at any cost.

"When the sun shines, we’ll shine together / told you I’ll be here forever / said I’ll always be your friend / took an oath, I’ma stick it out ‘til the end," Clarkson sang on the song's catchy chorus. "Now that it’s raining more than ever / know that we’ll still have each other / you can stand under my umbrella."

And, yes, of course, Clarkson included Rihanna's signature "ella, ella, eh, eh, eh" on that last line.

Clarkson's fans marveled over her ability to nail any musical genre in the comments of the performance's YouTube video.

"It never fails to amaze me how many different styles Kelly can sing. Well done!" wrote one.

"Justice is always served when Kelly covers a song," gushed another.

Clarkson's performance comes just weeks after Rihanna released new solo music for the first time in six years. On Oct. 28, the new mom thrilled fans when she released the powerful new ballad "Lift Me Up," which appears on the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film soundtrack.

In September, fans also learned that the 34-year-old hitmaker would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Rihanna’s “Umbrella” in the video above.