Keke Palmer shares hilarious review of new Taylor Swift song: ‘Get into these lyrics’

Keke Palmer is not messing around when it comes to Taylor Swift’s hit “Karma.”

On May 27, the “Nope” actor shared a video of herself jamming to the recently remixed version of the 2022 song in the car while sporting a pink zip up sweatshirt and sunglasses.

“Y’all, I need y’all to get into these lyrics because momma didn’t play,” Palmer said. “Karma is me getting everything I want.”

“I’m that girl. For anybody that’s ever tried you, tried to get away with hurting you, taking advantage, you get the last laugh. You know why? Because karma is on your side, sweetie. I’m still here,” she added.

Palmer then turned up the music and emphasized the line “karma is the thunder, rattling your ground.” After Swift sang, “Karma’s on your scent like a bounty hunter,” Palmer responded, “Period.”

“Don’t worry about your enemies, y’all, they’re going to be taken care of. Karma is that guy on the screen coming to me because I’m that b----. Get into it,” the actor said, quoting part of another lyric.

In the caption, the 29-year-old raved about Swift’s lyricism, explaining that her songs consistently have “some fluffy vibes with weighted a-- sentiment!”

“Woke up this morning living in the fact that I am always gonna be good no matter who has preyed on me! You know you can sleep well at night despite what may have gotten the best of you, because your side of the street is clean!” she wrote.

Palmer continued, “Rest easy knowing they can never get away with the bad energy they threw your way because KARMA IS QUEEN! They can eat it.”

The “Karma” singer responded to the passionate video, commenting, “Omg I love u so much,” with a smiley-heart emoji.

To solidify her Swiftie status even further, Palmer tweeted the same day, “It’s Taylor Swift’s pennnnn 4meeeeeeee” with a clapping emoji.

This weekend, Swift took her iconic Eras Tour to East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and will then head to Chicago June 2. The three-hours long show features more than 40 songs from 10 albums, musically taking the audience through each “era” of Swift's life.

Along with the millions of fans trekking out to arenas across the U.S. to see Swift’s powerful performance, the 33-year-old has also announced that she’ll be re-recording her third studio album, “Speak Now,” which is set to be released in July.

Last week, Swift had another surprise for fans — a special edition of her latest record, “Midnights,” complete with two new artist features, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, as well as a new track.