K-pop star Moon Bin has died at 25

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

The music world is mourning the loss of Moon Bin, a singer for the South Korean boy band Astro, who was found dead in his home in Seoul, his management agency said.

Police said on April 20 that the 25-year-old performer was found dead of an apparent suicide, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency. His manager had gone to his home after not being able to contact the singer, police said.

Authorities found no evidence of foul play, and an officer told Yonhap News that police are "considering conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death."

Moon Bin, 25, a South Korean singer for the boyband Astro, was found dead in his home on April 19. The Chosunilbo JNS / Getty Images

The singer's management agency, Fantagio, confirmed the "heartbreaking news" in a statement tweeted on Wednesday.

"On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin has suddenly left our world and has become a star in the sky," an English translation of the statement reads. "Although incomparable to the sadness of the bereaved family, members of ASTRO and Fantagio are all in deep sadness and shock as we mourn right now. Our heart aches more that this incident was so sudden to the fans who have always supported and gave limitless love to Moon Bin, and because we know how Moon Bin loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else."

Fantagio added that his funeral will be held "as privately as possible" in accordance with his family's wishes.

Moon Bin began his music career in 2016 as a member of Astro and performed on hits like "Crazy Sexy Cool," "All Night," and "Blue Flame."

He trained as a musician under Fantagio since elementary school and also worked as a model and actor, according to Billboard.