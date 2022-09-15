Joshua Bassett says he 'stands behind every song' on his new EP

Between all his past projects, from a Disney+ series to a multitude of singles, Joshua Bassett says his upcoming release is his favorite one yet.

The 21-year-old sat down with TODAY to discuss his passions and new EP, "Sad Songs in a Hotel Room," which he described as a “stepping stone” to his first album.

"It's really one of my favorite projects," Bassett said. "Actually, it is my favorite project I've ever put out to date, and I stand behind every song. Each one means something completely different."

The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star did not detail the specific inspiration behind each track, although he noted that the songs are "authentic, honest" and something fans haven't seen from him before.

"Sad Songs in a Hotel Room" is set to release Sept. 23. He said some songs were written as far back as two years ago, while others were composed six months ago.

The first song from the EP, "Smoke Slow," was released in August, an has over 3 million plays on Spotify.

Though some shows have been canceled or postponed due to his filming schedule this fall, Bassett is on tour through September with his next two stops in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 and 23.

Earlier this year, Bassett's first film "Better Nate Than Ever," where he plays the jerky older brother to a 13-year-old boy running away to New York City to make it on Broadway, was released on Disney+. The star said he's proud of the impact the movie musical had on its audience.

"The biggest thing that I saw that I took away is how many people said that they felt a safe space within the film," he said. "And that they've never seen themselves reflected on screen in that way. So, to see that from people is the greatest gift you could ever get, truly."

The part of Anthony Foster took a different energy from that of his breakout role of Ricky Bowen in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," he explained.

Bassett described an instance in which he was able to channel some big brother vibes and help 15-year-old Rueby Wood, who plays Nate Foster, open up a deeper emotion to his character.

In the scene in question, Foster's character yells at Rueby's, who gets upset and runs away in turn.

"The biggest thing that I saw that I took away is how many people said that they felt a safe space within the film," Joshua Bassett said of his first movie. Courtesy Luke Rogers

"We had done the tape like 50 times and it was sort of getting routine and a little stiff," Bassett said. "So, I turned to the dialogue coach and I was like, 'Watch this.' And I walk forward and … I went off script and I went ballistic on the kid, literally just started screaming at him, just saying everything I could think of. It immediately shocked him so much that he started sobbing. And then that was the take that we used."

The performer praised writer and director Tim Federle, saying he's "very giving" and provides actors with "a lot of freedom." Federle also created "HSMTMTS," which just wrapped its third season Wednesday, with plans for Season Four.

"(Season Four) is just a major level up. (Fans) can expect the unexpected in more ways than one," Bassett revealed, although noting he hasn't been told much as to further details. "There are so many exciting twists and turns. I know that they're working really hard to make this season the very best one yet."

"(Season Four) is just a major level up," Bassett said of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Courtesy Luke Rogers

When it comes to Bassett's future, he said he truly can't choose between his passion for music and acting.

"To me, it always comes down to where's my heart at. And so the question isn't, 'Is it acting? Or is it music? Or is it directing? Or is it producing?' It's 'What do I feel strongly about?' What I'm passionate about, what has purpose and whatever that is at whatever time is what I'm going to follow," he said.

"Dream scenario for me is six months of music and touring and six months of acting and directing," Bassett added.

Maybe, if you're Joshua Bassett, you really can have it all.